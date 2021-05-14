BERWICK — A 43-year-old transient previously charged with the murder of a 26-year-old Bloomsburg woman has now been charged with the murder of a Berwick woman who reportedly had roots in Snyder County.
According to online court records, Harold David Haulman was charged Friday, May 14, with criminal homicide, kidnap to inflict terror and abuse of corpse. The alleged crimes occurred June 13, 2018.
Media reports indicate the charges were filed in connection with the disappearance of Tianna Phillips, a Berwick mother of two who disappeared June 13, 2018. Phillips, who was 25 when she disappeared, reportedly had roots in McClure.
Haulman was arraigned Friday before District Judge Daniel O'Donnell, of Luzrene County, and denied bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
O'Donnell's office has not yet released to The Standard-Journal an affidavit outlining details of the case.
Haulman was charged in December with criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse in connection with the Dec. 6 disappearance of Erica Shultz, from Bloomsburg.
Her cell phone was last tracked to being active Dec. 4 in the Milton area.
Haulman allegedly admitted to hitting Sultz with a mallet-type hammer and then using a 3-inch knife to stab her several times as the two walked along Hobbie Road, Butler Township, Luzerne County.
Her body was found Sunday, Dec. 27, in a wooded area along Hobbie Road.
Haulman allegedly said he threw the knife and hammer into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, in the area of Interstate 80 and Routes 15 and 147 in the Milton area.
He has also reportedly been linked to the 2005 disappearance of Ashley Parlier, a 21-year-old Michigan woman who was pregnant at the time she vanished.
