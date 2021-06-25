LAURELTON — Local 4-H educators held previews this week in the form of three days of day camps.
Kathy Weller, Snyder County 4-H educator, said young club members from Union, Snyder and Montour counties gathered at the Union County West End Fairground.
“We haven’t been able to do that the last two years because of the restrictions,” Waller said. “We decided to do an in-person, one-day event, and give them a teaser of what camp could be like minus the overnight.”
The in-person camp in Laurelton was the third in three days, following camps at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairground and in Bloomsburg. Archery and leather craft, traditional camp activities, were among the programs.
John Beck, archery instructor, said Matthews brand bows were used. He added that the Genesis model bow was appropriate for beginners.
“The 4-H program has always been a beginner’s program even though we have some pretty advanced kids,” Beck said. “It starts out from the age of 8 to 18.”
The young archers were instructed in the proper way to place the arrow on the bowstring, specific commands and safety when shooting in a group. Beck observed kids who have never shot before have not developed habits which need to be undone.
Barb Franck, a long-time 4-H coordinator and West End Fair Association secretary, noted the bows were acquired through a grant from a Friends of the National Rifle Association.
Linda Hendricks, educator in charge of “Growing Jars,” said the kids decorated the jars, put soil in them and some wildflower seeds. With a little water and sunlight, the seeds germinate in the jar.
“Let’s Investigate,” a science and tech session, was part of the program. Painting without brushes, nature drawing, rocketry were also offered.
