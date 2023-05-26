Sunday is — without a doubt — my favorite racing day of the year, as the world’s three biggest automobile racing series each hold crown-jewel races.
There’s little doubt that Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will dominate the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
However, the outcome of the IndyCar and NASCAR races are far less certain. Today, a look at five drivers to keep an eye on in the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coke 600.
With nine past winners entered — Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Marcus Ericsson — you would think a veteran would be favored to win the 500.
While two past winners are on my list of drivers to watch, I believe the victory will go to a young driver ready to break through to superstar status.
My five 500 drivers to keep an eye on are:
• Tony Kanaan: After attempting to retire from Indy 500 competition in 2020, TK says this will be his final year of competing. I believe it will be. After finishing third in a Chip Ganassi-owned car last year, I believe the 2013 winner has a shot at the win in his drive for McLaren. This is the car Kyle Larson is scheduled to drive in next year’s race.
• Helio Castroneves: His historic win two years ago to join a short list of legends to have won the 500 four times will most likely stand as Castroneves’ final IndyCar win, and that’s OK. While I would love to see Castroneves become a five-time winner, it would be odd to see him surpass legends AJ Foyt, Rick Mears and the late Al Unser to take the lead in Indy 500 victories.
• Scott McLaughlin: This third-year driver from New Zealand is quietly developing into Roger Penske’s lead driver. While he’s never won on an oval, this touring-car champion may be Penske’s best chance to nab another win in the world’s biggest open wheel race.
• Pato O’Ward: After finishing fourth and second in the last two editions of the Indy 500, this hot, young Mexican driver is ready to elevate his stature and become an Indy 500 winner.
• Alex Palou: This Spaniard came out of nowhere to win the 2021 championship in his first year driving for Chip Ganassi. He’s since been labeled a superstar in the making. Palou finished second to Castroneves in the 2021 edition of the 500, and was a major contender last year. He will start on the pole for Sunday’s race, and will break through to claim a career-defining victory.
The five drivers to keep an eye on in NASCAR’s Coke 600 are:
• Jimmie Johnson: The four-time 600 winner — and seven-time series champion — has no chance of winning the race, driving for his own back marker Legacy Motor Club team. But it’s notable Johnson is making another NASCAR start before heading off to France to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
• Chase Elliott: If he wants to make the playoffs, Elliott needs to win a race. This could be his best shot yet to make this happen. He was passed by Brad Keselowski for the lead late in the 2020 edition of this race.
• Kyle Busch: He claimed a dominant win in this race in 2018, while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s also found a home with Richard Childress Racing, which steered Austin Dillon to a strategic 2017 win. That combination of driving skill and team strategy will make Busch a major contender Sunday night.
• Martin Truex: The New Jersey native decimated the field to claim 600-mile race wins in 2016 and 2019. Should he have his car dialed in on Sunday night, it could be a long evening for the competition. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin won this race last year.
• Kyle Larson: More often than not recently, Larson has had the dominant car in Cup races, but he’s ended up crashed, through no fault of his own. As long as he manages to avoid Ross Chastian’s bumper, the 2021 race winner and series champion will be celebrating his second 600 win — with is sights set on competing in the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.