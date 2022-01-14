WEST MILTON — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that a superload will enter north central counties overnight.
The superload is being transported from West Milton, N.Y. to Wampum, a more than 400-mile journey. The superload is 213-feet long and weighs 294 tons.
The superload will continue its journey after 10 tonight and travel I-80 through Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Union counties.
PennDOT expects the superload to arrive at the I-80 Loganton rest area early Saturday morning. It will continue traveling after 10 p.m. Saturday, moving west through Clinton, Centre and Clearfield counties, and into Elk County.
The superload is moving as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on Jan. 21, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minn., is transporting the load.
