Zettlemoyer

Curt Zettlemoyer 

MILTON — Milton police are continuing an investigation into a series of vehicle break-ins which occurred early Friday morning in the borough.

Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said five vehicles were reported to have been broken into prior to 5 a.m. Friday. The break-ins occurred in the area of High, Vine and Center streets.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.