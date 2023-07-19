MILTON — Milton police are continuing an investigation into a series of vehicle break-ins which occurred early Friday morning in the borough.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said five vehicles were reported to have been broken into prior to 5 a.m. Friday. The break-ins occurred in the area of High, Vine and Center streets.
Zettlemoyer said at least four of the vehicles were confirmed to have been unlocked at the time the items were taken from them. Due to the investigation into the incidents being ongoing, he could not comment on the types of items taken from the vehicles.
When a series of break-ins occur, Zettlemoyer explained the process officers go through while working to crack the case.
"We try to compile data," he said. "We try to identify whether it's the same (suspect) or different people. We try to look for similarities in the case. We try to compile as much video data as we have.
"We try to communicate with neighboring (police) agencies) to see if they have similar (incidents)."
Police are asking residents of the area who have security footage which could include include activity related to the break-ins to contact police.
Zettlemoyer said home-security footage is "extremely helpful" to police when incidents occur.
He is also encouraging residents to keep their car doors locked, and report suspicious activity.
"If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, give us a call," Zettlemoyer said. "If (residents) see something they don't think is right, it's not a burden (for officers to investigate)."
Anyone with information on the break-ins should contact police at 570-742-8757.
In a separate incident, Zettlemoyer confirmed that an inmate who died Friday, July 15, at the Northumberland County Jail had family living in Milton.
Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley announced Monday that the unnamed inmate died at 6 p.m. Friday at the jail.
An autopsy was performed Monday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Forensics Pathology Associates, Allentown, with the cause of death noted as "pending investigation."
Kelley said no further information on the death will be released at this time.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
