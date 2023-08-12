Johnstown woman dies in West End Fair accident

LAURELTON — A 33-year-old Johnstown woman was killed in a freak accident which occurred at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, during a tractor pull event at the Union County West End Fair, 1111 Route 235, Laurelton.
A press release issued Saturday by Tpr. Troy Croak detailed the death of Brandy Horner, of Johnstown.
According to the release, the incident occurred during the pulling event sustained an equipment malfunction.
"It was discovered an exhaust wheel within a turbo housing the tractor became dislodged and ejected from its manifold," Croak wrote, in the press release. "The exhaust wheel then ejected from the metal covering of the tractor, before a piece of the wheel struck the victim in her neck while she was seated as a spectator at the event."
Croak noted that "extensive life-saving efforts" were rendered by off-duty medical personnel who were on scene, along with fire and EMS responders who were called to the scene.
There is no suspicion of foul play or criminal activity, Croak noted.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
