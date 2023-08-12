Johnstown woman dies in West End Fair accident

LAURELTON — A 33-year-old Johnstown woman was killed in a freak accident which occurred at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, during a tractor pull event at the Union County West End Fair, 1111 Route 235, Laurelton.

A press release issued Saturday by Tpr. Troy Croak detailed the death of Brandy Horner, of Johnstown.

