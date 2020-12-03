LEWISBURG — Marketing concepts and their creation were among the objectives of Collin Smith's fall semester Markets Innovation and Design (MIDE) class.
Smith, a Bucknell University adjunct assistant professor of design practice, worked with students who created marketing concepts for local institutions.
Students conferred with Amy Moyer, publisher of The Standard-Journal, and Managing Editor Chris Brady as part of their class project. Their discussion covered ways to attract new readers in an environment where many different media compete for a person's time.
“We wanted to make a way to attract new customers to the brand while still making existing customers feel at home,” said Megan Coyle, a junior from Brookfield, Conn. “This has been a local newspaper forever. People wait for the newspaper to come to their door.”
Revamping the look of the publication to attract younger readers included giving Scoop the Newshound an online assignment.
“We created an animated dog,” Coyle said. “The Standard-Journal uses a dog as their mascot and we love dogs.”
Coyle said her brother, a professional animator, helped bring life to the dog which could be posted on Instagram as a marketing aid. The dog could by used as part of “kid's section” in print.
Coyle was inspired by a childhood memory.
“When I was little and in the church pews with my parents, my mom would give us a local newspaper with a drawing section with crossword puzzles, animations and things that we would doodle with,” Coyle said. “Little did we know at that time, but it was little things that had to do with our town.”
Social media would also play a role with the “animated Scoop,” as he could be used to highlight things like “local treats.” Along with promo codes, viewers and readers would be encouraged to visit local restaurants and other businesses.
Athlete of the Week would also be a good spot for the dog to highlight.
Brand identity concepts were created by Nikki Bott, of Concord, Mass., who offered ideas for introducing readers and writers to Instagram.
“Instagram is primarily photos,” Bott said. “When you go to make a post, the first thing you do is take a photo and then provide a caption for that photo.”
Instagram is growing, Botts said, and it could be used to attract new and younger readers. Archived photos could even be used, in a “throwback section,” with a description for readers who may be unfamiliar with the subject.
Botts said gaining followers was key to Instagram success. Cross-promotion through other platforms was a way noted to increase followers.
The students also looked at The Standard-Journal with a notion of sharpening its brand identity, again for attracting younger readers.
Colin O'Brien, a senior from Bethesda, Md., said an animated version of the familiar "newshound" mascot could be helpful.
“We thought that the dog could be a way to engage young readers,” he said. “It could make an overall connection with them by pointing out material that they would want to read or be helpful in their lives.”
Ways of using The Standard-Journal in schools were also floated.
“I think that is a very achievable thing,” O'Brien said. “I think the fact that people prefer to read in paper and to hold something will always have some relevance.
“I consider myself a very 'digital' person,” he added. “But any time I read something educational, I prefer to have a hard copy. I think that is important even for young people who are spending more of their time online.”
Bridging the gap between the older reader and the younger reader could be difficult, O'Brien observed. The column inches devoted to history and historical figures could be of interest only to older readers.
However, O'Brien noted the emotional investment older readers place on local youth and school sports teams. In fact, he envisioned using Instagram as a way to fill a gap between older and younger people by offering “take over” days.
“The local kids of the football team, let's say, get access to The Standard-Journal's (Instagram) account for the day,” O'brien said. “They can post some unseen access footage, whether it is time out footage, or going to class for the day or the coach going over the game plan.”
O'brien noted there may be some concern with privacy and age issues, but an Instagram "take over" day by a local team would be exciting and new. A quick review of material posted would also be a practical safety measure for all stakeholders.
Brady and Moyer praised the students for their work, especially given the inability to meet in person.
"The students were diligent and had great questions," said Brady. "They genuinely took an interest in The Standard-Journal and how local news can be marketed, especially to younger readers.
"Zoom meetings, and resulting suggestions were fruitful. We look forward to implementing the students' ideas and suggestions over the course of the next several months."
