LEWISBURG — Kendy Alvarez, sworn in earlier as Lewisburg mayor, presided over Monday’s borough council reorganization meeting.
First duties in the evening included swearing in council members Bina Bilenky-Trahan and David Heayn, Democrats respectively representing Ward 1 and Ward 3. Their terms each run through Dec. 31, 2025.
Ward 2 Representative Dianne Powers, Democrat and Republican nominee, was unable to attend due to illness and will be sworn in before the next council meeting or by Thursday, Jan 13.
Ward 4 Representative Marlene Lira was previously sworn in but unable to attend Monday night due to being out of town.
Alvarez, paid $150 per month as mayor, also notified council that she would be performing wedding ceremonies. The new mayor was both the Democrat and Republican nominee. Council members are paid $100 per month.
Borough Manager William Lowthert was appointed through Dec. 31, 2023. His terms of employment were approved by the previous council on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and also included treasurer duties. The employment agreement included a salary of $88,640.
Jacqueline Anders was appointed borough secretary through Dec. 31, 2023. Terms of the employment agreement approved Tuesday, Dec. 21, included a salary of $67,600.
Service by Solicitor Andrew Lyons was renewed at a rate of $90 per hour with a $90,000 retainer.
Elsewhere, Debra Sulai was voted council president. Jordi Comas was voted council vice president. Michael Derman was voted president pro tem, which will allow him to preside over council if there is a quorum but the president and vice president are absent.
Borough committees were consolidated from the current array to two.
They will now consist of Administrative/Finance/Public Safety (AFPS) and Community Development/Planning /Public Works (CDPPW) committees.
The CDPPW will be made up of Elijah Farrell, Powers, Heayn and Bilenky-Trahan with Alvarez as member ex officio.
The AFPS would consist of Comas, Sulai, Lira and Michael Derman with Alvarez as member ex officio.
Sulai said the consolidation will allow one member from each ward on each committee and improve the workflow as committee responsibilities sometimes overlap. The revised plan would be reviewed after about six months.
