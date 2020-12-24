WILLIAMSPORT — A Sunbury man previously convicted in a 1986 murder will reportedly appeal the ruling of a Lycoming County judge to deny the testing of DNA evidence in the case.
Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson has reportedly denied a request by Scott Schaeffer to test for DNA evidence on 12 pieces of evidence collected at the scene of the 1986 murder of Ricky Wolfe.
Wolfe’s body was found Dec. 12, 1986, at a boat access area off of Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township.
Wolfe, who was from Mifflinburg, was reported missing after failing to show up for a child’s birthday party the night before he was found dead.
Schaeffer was convicted of the murder in 1990. In 2004, he pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The plea, which allowed Schaeffer to be released from prison, came after alleged co-conspirator Robert Hummel admitted he lied under oath about Schaeffer’s involvement in the murder.
Billy Hendricks, who was also found guilty of the murder, was also released as a result of Hummel’s admission.
In his ruling, Anderson reportedly said Schaeffer did not provide enough evidence to show DNA testing would prove his innocence in the case.
Schaeffer has reportedly said he will appeal the ruling by Anderson as he continues to seek to clear his name in association with the murder.
