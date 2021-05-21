MILTON — Although much of the exterior work has been complete, contractors are continuing to work at a brisk pace to restore the interior of a historic church heavily damaged by fire in November 2019.
Pastor Bill McNeal said an in-ground reservoir for Bethany United Methodist Church’s new fire-suppression system is being installed this week. The project will be among the final significant phases of outdoor work to take place.
He explained the church’s sprinkler system is considered “waterless,” meaning that water will not rest in the pipes which have been installed throughout the building. Instead, in the event of a fire, water will be immediately drawn throughout the pipes from the reservoir, which is filled from a nearby water line.
By having a “waterless system” McNeal said the church doesn’t have to worry about a potentially broken or loose-fitting pipe leaking water into the building.
While the exterior work has largely wrapped up, work inside of the church continues.
“If (anyone) drives by, it looks barren because most of the outside work is done,” McNeal said. “There are about 20, 25 people inside at any given time, working like crazy to get things done.”
Initially, he said the church had hoped to begin holding services in a social hall area prior to reconstruction of the sanctuary being complete. However, he said it was later determined that was not a viable option as construction work in the sanctuary is ongoing.
The church hopes to be able to hold services inside the sanctuary beginning in late August or early September.
Installation of walls and sheet rock, as well as painting, is ongoing inside of the building, McNeal said.
Initially, McNeal said reconstruction costs were estimated at $3.1 million. However, he said that cost has since risen to $3.7 million.
He listed several factors contributing to the increase, including the rising price of lumber, the congregation’s decision to add features to the facility, as well as realizing additional items were lost in the fire and need to be replaced.
Some of the increased costs will be covered by insurance, McNeal believes. Other costs will be covered through donations made by the community to a fund set up for the church following the fire.
“Where we are running into difficulty is figuring out what we need to finish the interior, basically church supplies like hymnals,” McNeal said. “We’re trying to figure out what we do have in storage, where it is, things we did lose we didn’t realize until we put everything back together.
“We lost all of our hymnals and Bibles because of water damage.”
While renovations to the building were taking place, McNeal said the congregation decided it would be prudent to add features which the church never had. Additions include a projection system, computer connections and cameras.
He’s asking the community to keep the church and its members in prayer as the renovations continue.
“The biggest thing is prayer, and keep us in mind when we get open and have an open house,” McNeal said. “Come and see the church renovations.”
He offered thanks to the West Milton United Methodist Church, which has allowed Bethany to hold its own independent services at the 310 High St., West Milton, church since the fire.
“All of the people from West Milton have welcomed us in as brothers and sisters,” McNeal said. “We just started, if people (attending services) are comfortable and vaccinated (against COVID-19), and they have some social distance, they can remove their mask (during services).”
He noted that his congregants have adapted well to attending services in West Milton.
“It is going to be a new experience to them, even when they come back to the church (in Milton),” McNeal said. “We tried to capture some of the old things that we’ve saved (from the church) and work it into the (restoration) project.”
He said the congregation is already looking at ministry opportunities it will launch when it can begin using the church in Milton.
“We definitely want to reinstitute our meal and a movie, Sunday night movies,” McNeal said.
He also noted he will be retiring from ministry in June. Travis Allshouse, of Perry County, will begin serving as the church’s new pastor in July.
