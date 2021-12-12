MILTON — Two sisters who are celebrating a business milestone are reflectively noting they’ve been together through thick and thin.
“I talked her into going to beauty school,” Audrey Montgomery said, while sitting at Expressions Creatif and gesturing toward her sister, Patsy Page.
Wednesday marks the sisters’ 35th anniversary of owning and operating their salon, Expressions Creatif, at 11 N. Front St., Milton.
“Our husbands worked for Interstate (trucking company),” Montgomery explained. “In 1984, when (Interstate) went under, I talked to (Page). I said ‘let’s go to beauty school.’”
Page was initially hesitant to follow her sister’s advice.
“I can’t even do my own hair,” she laughed.
Page is a 1966 graduate of the Warrior Run High School, while Montgomery graduated from the school in 1969.
As non-traditional students, the two decided to go back to school after their husbands lost their jobs. The sisters attended a styling school in Bloomsburg.
“We graduated in July, of ‘86,” Page shared.
The two opened their own salon together Dec. 15, 1986. It was a natural fit for the sisters to partner together in the business endeavor.
“We were together in beauty school so we went into business together,” Montgomery said.
“I love the people,” Page said. “My clients are just great clients. They’re my friends.”
The bonds the two have developed with their clients over the years run deep. They have even styled hair for deceased clients prior to their funerals.
On occasion, the sisters even make house calls, styling hair for long-time clients who are unable to venture outside of their homes.
“I did (the hair for) a lady at her house, she’s in her 90s,” Montgomery recalled. “Her some came in, and his kids.”
She reminded the woman’s grandson, who is now in his 40s, of when he visited Expressions Creatif as a child.
“I said ‘I can remember when you came into the shop and got your hair cut,” Montgomery said. “He had a bottle of chocolate milk... Now, he has children of his own.”
While they have made many friendships throughout their years in business, the sisters have also persevered through some struggles.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business was shut down for three months due to governmental protocols.
Even when the shutdown was lifted, the sisters said patrons were hesitant to come back to the shop until both they and the proprietors were vaccinated against the virus.
Page and Montgomery are thankful for the continued support of their patrons through the years.
“Thanks for supporting us through thick and thin,” Page said.
While many their age are enjoying or pondering retirement, the sisters are showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.
“I have no desire to retire,” Page said. “I hope to work a few more years... I love the job. I love the people.”
