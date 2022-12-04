LEWISBURG — As Joyce Benoit walked north on Pear Tree Alley in Lewisburg she passed by the rear of the home of Bernadine Richard and said, "This is wonderful, I just had to see it."
Benoit was referring to the recent mural painted on the carriage house at the rear of Richard's property.
Benoit's walking partner Diane Meixell said, "I'm not surprised to see something so creative from Bernadine."
The forrest-green structure now has horses painted on the carriage house doors, thanks to Richard's vision and help from artist Patricia Brandt.
Richard said the whole idea came about when she and friend Cynthia Peltier were discussing the idea of holding alley tours to view the architecture, beautiful gardens and carriage houses behind the historic homes of Lewisburg.
Richard said she had also talked to a friend and neighbor, Ginny Kessler, about the idea of painting horses on the doors to the carriage house. And that's what spurred Richard to contact Brand, her friend an from Selinsgrove.
Richard had known Brandt since she was a little girl.
"I knew Patty and her artwork," Richard said. "She was drawing horses since she was seven years old."
Brandt admitted that she "was a horse-crazy kid."
She has been creating art for the past 40 years and had done numerous art pieces that involved architecture. But her real love was drawing and painting animals.
"The size of the work and making the horses look realistic was a challenge," Brandt said.
Brandt was used to painting on canvas, and painting smaller animals, so enlarging the horses to a life-like proportion was a learning process.
She had painted inside murals before, but they were more fantasy and whimsical pieces and nothing like painting realistic horses.
Richard said she wanted to include some of the horses she had owned previously. While she had a picture of the black horse from which Brandt referenced, the other three horses were described by Richard.
With her knowledge of horse breeds, Brandt painted the other three. It took about a month to complete the project due to interruptions with the weather. The mural was given a coat of polyurethane to protect it and preserve it for years to come.
Each horse has its name painted below it. They include Apollo and Stymi on one door, and Sasha and Minga on another.
Richard said her neighbors were kept in suspense as Brandt worked to create the mural.
"My neighbor, Dr. John Magill tried to bribe Patty into telling him what she was painting," Richard said, adding that both she and Brandt kept the project a secret until it was finished.
Since the piece is finished Brandt said has "gotten hundreds of comments from people who've seen my work."
Cynthia Peltier, who is the director of Lewisburg's CommUnity Zone said, Richard is "certainly a trailblazer." Peltier hopes others will take note and want to enhance their properties like Richard has.
“The alleys are known by the people who live here and we all walk them," Peltier said. "It says a lot about the the property owner with what they have painted on their properties... What Richard and Brandt has done should be an inspiration for others to get on board.
"There's a real sense of pride in downtown Lewisburg," she continued. "We have several hundred historic buildings in Lewisburg, and you can see the pride the owners have in maintaining the structures."
Peltier's hope is that other residents take the initiative and follow Bernadine's example. She made reference to the murals painted along Cherry Alley and the Piers in Lewisburg and the enhancement it has made to those areas.
"There's a lot of options to go with, there's lots of ways to go about them," said Peltier, when referring to how residents can have their alley properties painted. "It's just so much fun, and you look at it every day, it's pure joy... We need more of that in times like this.
Brandt said that while the project was a little intimidating at first, "it was a good learning experience."
"For an artist, it's hard to get seen," said Brandt. "This is so visible it would be a great way for young artists to get started."
Artist Steve Gibson, founder of the Art Academy of Milton and the artist who painted the mural on the Lewisburg Piers, said there is "more than enough work to go around, especially for young creatives needing an outlet, but it's certainly not for everyone.
"When I first started doing larger work I didn't know how much actual time it took to do the non-painting stuff, like taking two days to scrub and prime a brick wall just to get it ready," said Gibson. "Or the weather. Or walk-by critics. It's like any real job that has its upsides and downsides, only this one can be ruined by a mistimed rainstorm or a vandal with a spray can. If you're mentally prepared for that, I say go for it."
Gibson feels that encouraging other Lewisburg residents to get on board in having their properties painted is a good thing.
"I love that Lewisburg is always promoting art, and I've seen local artists doing both interior and exterior large-scale work," said Gibson. "We have a wealth of talented people living in the area, making the process of communication, design and painting so much easier. Clients love that we live here too, and care about how our towns look to the public."
Gibson said that it doesn't have to cost a lot to have a mural painted.
"Most artists will break down the cost to do a mural on the hours and materials needed," he said. "A smaller piece that doesn't need a lot of cleaning or preparation could take just a few hours to design and half a day to paint, so maybe $200 to $300, plus the cost of paint and other materials.
"On the other end, if someone wants to get a mural on a whole wall of their building for example, we need to consider possible scaffolding, prepping the wall, sidewalk blocking, both day and nighttime work, clean-up, various interior and exterior paints, sealing the work, and hiring additional artists," he continued. "Then we can quote an accurate price. Generally, someone should be prepared to pay at least $500, and upwards of $5,000 or more, depending on the time and people involved."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.