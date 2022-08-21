Humanities Research Center builds upon Lycoming's academic program

Shanin Dougherty, with students in the new Lycoming College Humanities Research Center.

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College recently launched the Humanities Research Center (HRC), which supports collaborative student-faculty research, internships, guided scholarship, global study and more.

Located at the heart of the campus’ academics in the Academic Center, the HRC houses offices for the inaugural director, Andrew Leiter, Ph.D., professor of English, and Lycoming’s arts and humanities career advisor, Shanin Dougherty. The HRC offers a casual space for students and faculty to socialize and work, as well as a place to host student and faculty research presentations, professional workshops for students, reading series, guest speakers, seminars, research receptions, honors induction ceremonies, and much more.

