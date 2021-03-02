WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting a demonstration of apple cider making as its first Coffee Hour of the 2021 season, to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, in the museum's Community Room.
The demonstration will be led by local artist and artisan Bob Salaki, who built the apple cider press that will be utilized in the demonstration. Attendees will be encouraged to taste the results as well as assisting in the production of the apple cider.
The demonstration will be the first of 14 lectures throughout the year, combining the Thursday morning Coffee Hours with Sunday afternoon Society Programs. The schedule is not yet in place, but will focus on demonstrations with a few hands-on experiences. The programs are free and open to the public, however, social distancing is enforced and the use of face masks is mandatory.
Contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org for updates on programming at the museum.
