JERSEY SHORE — "I love the old Volkswagen Beetle, but I can't drive a stick shift!"
It's not uncommon to hear such a remark, said Charlotte Barlock Dady of Jersey Shore. She is the third generation to run a family owned shop which specializes in repairs, maintenance and sales of Beetles, Rabbits, micro-busses and their brethren.
Her dad, the late Charles "Buster" Barlock, fell "in love with a VW" at some point and was hooked on the nameplate which originated in Germany. He began the "VW business" and would instruct people who had never driven a manual transmission to practice on the incline on the way out of the shop.
Barlock Dady said her dad also sold mobile homes, worked as a barber and did some antique body restoration. She came back to the business in the 1990s, but had begun her automotive education many years before that.
"I was out here spraying primer and getting in the way," Barlock Dady said. "I was sorting nuts and bolts."
Barlock Dady's grandad, Andy Barlock, worked with her dad for a time and had a body and paint shop across the road from the current location of CA Barlock Sales. Her son Gavin Dady is a high school senior, and is co-oping at the family business on Route 220.
Through the years the VW has been produced in many configurations, engine types and and body styles. Barlock Dady and the crew are experts on all of them.
It was noted production of the classic air-cooled Beetle sedan overlapped with more contemporary vehicles.
"Air-cooled were up to 1979-ish," Barlock Dady said. "In the 1970s there were carbureted Rabbits, then they went all in to (fuel) injection in the early 1980s."
The shop vehicle, a classic 1969 micro-bus, had an air-cooled engine in the back. Its four-cylinders produced up to 63 horsepower. "Herbie," a vehicle in the style of the car in the Disney "Love Bug" movie, was "not out of hibernation yet" for the warmer weather.
Barlock Dady drove a Rabbit GTI to the shop that day, a sporty vehicle with the engine in front.
VW sold a diesel-powered Rabbit as an economic alternative to a "gas guzzler" during the first "fuel shock" of the 1970s.
Barlock Dady said they still see diesel Rabbits, economical transportation with some quirks. They were predicted to get up to 50 miles per gallon of diesel depending on fuel quality, road conditions, driving habits and other variables.
"You know what works really great in them?" she asked. "Automatic transmission fluid. You put a little 'auto trans' in them and it lubricates the pump. It was a staple."
In colder climates, a diesel block heater came in handy to keep the fuel from gelling up, provided an electrical cord could be strung from an outlet to the vehicle.
"They would put them on when they got really old, just to boost compression because they didn't want to start," Barlock Dady said. "We had a lot of people with 350,000 (miles) on them."
Barlock Dady said they hadn't seen a VW "Thing" in a number of years.
The recreation-oriented vehicle was a street legal convertible similar to a German military car from the 1930s. It didn't sell well from its introduction, which Barlock Dady speculated was due to its legacy.
Dr. Kenneth Dady, husband of Barlock Dady, was recently named superintendent of the Mifflinburg Area School District, effective in the upcoming fiscal year.
