SUNBURY — Members of a Milton corps are drumming up support for an August alumni drum and bugle corps show to be held near Sunbury.
The Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps will be hosting “Thunder on the Hill” Saturday, Aug. 21, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury. The show is tentatively scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Steve Klees, an organizer of the event, said the show will feature drum corps which don’t participate in competitions.
“They’re guys like me who want to play, they want to have it a little more low key (than a competition),” he said. “They’re older people that just like to play.”
Five alumni corps have already committed to participating, Hawthorne Caballeros, New York Skyliners, Blessed Sacrament, Mighty St. Joe’s and Reading Buccaneers. In addition, Klees said the Connecticut Hurricanes may also be participating.
Klees said Ken Smith started just over one month ago reaching out to corps about taking part in the event.
“Probably within a month, we had the five corps signed up,” Klees said, adding they were all eager to participate.
“They didn’t go out last year (due to the COVID pandemic),” Klees said. “They’re itching to play. All these alumni corps are excited to play.”
While the Aug. 21 show is scheduled for the evening, Klees said the day will be a busy one at the winery.
“You can expect an all-day drum corps event,” he said. “It’s a Saturday, some of these guys might come in on Saturday morning... If it’s a nice day and they can be outside, they will be practicing outside.”
He noted that the winery will be open throughout the day.
“It’s going to be an all-day affair,” Klees said. “You can take in the winery. There is going to be food trucks there.”
Tickets for the show are now available for purchase online, at spyglassridgewinery.com.
They will also be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every-other Saturday, beginning Jan. 9, at The Breaking Bread Company, 281 Hepburn St., Milton.
“It’s old-school ticket sales,” Klees explained. “You will leave with a ticket in hand. You won’t have to get on the internet, have a ticket spit out of the machine. We already have tickets printed.”
For more information on purchasing tickets, contact Smith at 570-238-4333.
Klees noted that development of the Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps has been steady.
“Right now, we are just a drum line,” he said. “We go anywhere from five to 10 players... We had everything ready to go, getting horn membership, and then COVID hit.”
Keystone Scouts were hoping to perform during the Aug. 21 event. However, Klees said that likely won’t happen as members will be busy helping with the event.
For more information, visit the Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps Facebook page.
