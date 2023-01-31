LEWISBURG — A new jury has been selected in Union County to hear the murder charges brought against 77-year-old Myrle Miller.
Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson said a jury of six men and six women, plus four alternates, will hear the trial expected to start April 18 and run through April 28.
Miller’s trial was expected to start Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Union County Courthouse. However, the trial was postponed after Public Defender Brian Ulmer stated that “medical issues” on the defense side forced the delay.
That was is the second delay for the trial. In March, Judge Michael H. Sholley granted a defense request to move selection of jury from April to July so to allow time for the defense to evaluate thousands of documents.
Miller, of Winfield, was charged in May 2021 with the alleged poisoning death of her husband John W. Nichols, in 2018. Miller was also accused of fraud insurance theft amid allegations that she took thousands of dollars from his bank accounts and life insurance policies.
Both the first degree murder and insurance-related felonies will be heard at the same trial.
Miller has been held without bail since her arrest.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
