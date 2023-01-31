LEWISBURG — A new jury has been selected in Union County to hear the murder charges brought against 77-year-old Myrle Miller.

Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson said a jury of six men and six women, plus four alternates, will hear the trial expected to start April 18 and run through April 28.

