WATSONTOWN — Russ and Charlotte McClintock have dedicated much of their lives to serving the Watsontown community. Now, the mayor and his wife are in need of support from the community they love.
Charlotte is in the process of recovering from a partial leg amputation, and the McClintock's home is in need of some upgrades to accommodate her mobility.
Rebecca McClintock, daughter of Russ and Charlotte, lives in Colorado and recently launched an online fundraiser in order to support the necessary household upgrades.
While Russ now serves as Watsontown's mayor, he was a police officer in the community years prior. Both Russ and Charlotte have been heavily involved for decades in what's now the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
"(Charlotte) was the very first female firefighter in Watsontown," Rebecca said. "She was the first one to go through all the training, first one to be with all of the men."
She believes her mother's knee problems started years ago.
While she was growing up, Rebecca said her family would often enjoy sled riding at a hill along Brimmer Avenue.
"My mom, her knee got run over by the runner on a sled, that was many years ago," Rebecca said.
While she can't verify that incident led to her mother's knee problems, Rebecca said Charlotte has been having issues with her knee for years since that occurred.
"For as long as I can remember, she has had knee issues," Rebecca said. "She's had four knee replacements, three in one knee.
"She had this excruciating pain in her knee, for at least three years," she continued. "You could feel it when you talked to her. You could feel it in her voice... I can't imagine the amount of pain she was in."
About two months ago, doctors suggested Charlotte have another knee replacement.
"My mother said, 'I believe in miracles, I am going to take a chance on another knee replacement,'" Rebecca recalled. "(The replacement) didn't last four weeks, and the pain was back."
As Charlotte's pain continued after the latest knee replacement, Rebecca said doctors suggested amputating her left leg, from the knee down.
"When the word amputation came up, she wasn't OK with it," Rebecca said, of her mother. "She was very distressed."
However, after Russ and Charlotte talked about it, they decided to move forward with the amputation.
"In her mind, she started to talk through it and work through it... she came at peace with it," Rebecca said. "When she talked to me, she was more at peace with it than I was."
The surgery was recently completed. Rebecca has been surprised with how quickly Charlotte has started to recover.
On speaking with her mother via phone immediately after the surgery, Rebecca could hear a change in her voice.
"There was absolutely no pain her voice," Rebecca said. "She was speaking so clear. I didn't recognize her... It was amazing, like two different people. We were concerned, when the pain medication wore off, she might feel the pain again."
The pain which Charlotte lived with for years, prior to her recent surgery, has not returned.
Rebecca said her mother is currently receiving in-home rehabilitation, and will eventually be receiving a prosthetic leg.
A family friend, Sheila Moser, has been volunteering her time to help with Charlotte's care.
"She is, by trade, a home health care provider, not currently working," Rebecca said, of Moser. "She reached out and asked if there's anything she can do for my mom.
"She is doing everything," Rebecca continued. "She does things from bandaging to (helping with) medications... I'm so grateful. Sheila is such a good friend."
While the pain is gone, and Charlotte is in the process of recovering, the McClintock's home is in need of renovations in order to accommodate her.
Rebecca has already ordered a new shower. A family member is also building a wheelchair ramp for the house.
"They have carpet throughout the house," Rebecca said, adding that Charlotte's wheelchair snags the carpet. "They need to take that out and put down some sort of laminate."
Two bathrooms in the home must also be fully renovated. Railing may need to be placed in a hallway.
In order to fund the renovations, Rebecca launched an online fundraiser, at givesendgo.com/charlottemcclintock.
The goal is to raise $10,000. Within several days of the fundraiser being launched, $3,900 had already been committed.
"I am so grateful that my parents are so loved in our town," Rebecca said. "It's amazing, the network of support they have. I knew everyone respected and cared for them. I didn't know it was this level."
