President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Kyle R. Palmer, 25, of Berwick, received six months probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Kathleen R. Bailey, 61, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Candy M. Eck, 58, of Montgomery, received five years probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Adam K. Malafi, 19, of Dornsife, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
State Police At Milton DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Milton man was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana following a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker was stopped at 9:27 p.m. May 24 along Mahoning Street and Eastern Avenue, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Kenneth Fowler was allegedly found to be under the influence. Charges were filed.
DUI crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash at 6:03 p.m. May 24 along Route 15 north and I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County, and later arrested a Canton man for DUI.
Allen Preston, 38, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he was located minutes after the crash, police noted. He allegedly crashed a 2005 Dodge Ram into a street sign.
Vehicle vs. bicycle (injury)
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A bicyclist sustained a suspected minor injury when she was struck by the mirror of a vehicle at 3:17 p.m. May 17 along Bloom Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
A 2000 Ford Excursion driven by Robert L. Fry, 77, of Danville, was traveling west when its mirror struck a bicycle ridden by Angela S. Hagenbuch, 46, of Danville, police noted. Hagenbuch was wearing a helmet.
Fry will be cited with overtaking vehicle on the left.
1-vehicle crash
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway.
Troopers said Ashley M. Poliniak, 36, was traveling south along Route 11 at 4:19 a.m. when the vehicle struck the deer. Poliniak was belted.
Hit and run
TURBOTVILLE — No injuries were noted following an alleged hit-and-run crash at 8:09 a.m. May 19 along Main Street, north of Coal Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle sideswiped a parked 2007 Suzuki VS1400 and fled without stopping. The suspect vehicle is believed to be red and have damage to its passenger-side mirror, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Fire investigation
DANVILLE — The fire Monday at Karen Gronsky’s Dance Studio has been ruled undetermined in nature due to the damage at the site, a state police fire marshal reported.
The fire occurred around 4 a.m. Monday at 160 Center St., Danville, Montour County. While the cause is undetermined, and investigation is ongoing, police noted.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone used the identity of a 62-year-old New Columbia woman to open a bank account and change the victim’s employment information.
Troopers said the incident occurred sometime May 23 along River Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
UNION TOWNSHIP — Damage was reported to numerous items inside a garage along George Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 3:07 p.m. April 4. A 2004 Ford was vandalized and damage was reported to Mika metal sprockets ($1,000), Master propane heater ($295), marble table top ($200), motorcycle racing helmet ($400), vehicle detailing supplies ($150), stereo equipment ($800), weight equipment ($500), large wall mirror ($200) and pictures and a trophy ($450).
