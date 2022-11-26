TURBOTVILLE — A new organization for students in the Warrior Run School District is off to a strong start, with several activities already completed.
With the goal of building interest in the agricultural industry, sciences and STEM, Warrior Run High School launched its FFA chapter this school year.
"FFA is a student intra-curricular organization," said Advisor and Agricultural teacher Chloe Sees. "The whole purpose of it is to get students involved in the agricultural industry. It relates their ag classes and the ag education here at school to the future careers out in the real world."
While FFA has centered around the agricultural industry, it is more expansive than that.
"Besides just ag, we're not talking just the farming, the soil, the plants or the animals," said Sees. "We're also talking about our small gas engine kids, our welding kids, our ag scientists, our chemists, our botanists. It's really a broad industry."
One aspect of the FFA involves students participating in career based competitions, known as the CDEs (Career Development Events). These competitions build leadership and skills related to the the agricultural industry with competitions such as livestock evaluation, dairy evaluation and horse evaluation.
Warrior Run FFA chapter meetings typically involve planning and organizing events students are interested in participating in.
"We're just getting the basics done," said chapter President Landree Fraley. "We talk about different activities we want to do or events such as fundraising."
"It's supposed to mock a real-life meeting," said Sees. "Like a school board meeting, they run parliamentary procedure. We try to mock that to prep these individuals to be leaders of the community in the future, so when they get to a point where maybe they want to serve on school board or a farm bureau board they understand how a meeting runs."
The Warrior Run FFA chapter has been busy so far. Students participated in a fall CDE on Sept. 26, attended a Fall Leadership Conference on Oct. 14 and attended a Regional Leadership Conference on Oct. 17.
FFA members plan to attend a winter CDE Jan. 20. They will also be attending the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Jan. 9, where they will be receiving their official FFA charter.
Another aspect of FFA is giving back to the community. Members recently planted trees at a local farm.
"We had gone to a local farm in the Warrior Run District to plant a riparian buffer," said Sees. "This was set up with NRCS (Natural Resource Conservation Services). With NRCS we planted over 200 trees in two hours. The point of the riparian buffer is to help mitigate erosion and sediment going into the stream leading into the Warrior Run watershed."
Soon, students will be making dog toys from donating clothing items. The toys will be given to a local animal shelter.
Fundraisers in order to cover the cost of attending events. Eight-hundred pounds of cheese was recently sold through a fundraiser.
"Everybody wanted to be the top seller," said Fraley. "We all got kind of competitive with that."
Members will also be conducting a holiday greens workshop sometime in December.
"I went to Montoursville previously and they have an FFA chapter and I loved it there, so I thought I might as well try it here," said Warrior Run FFA chaplain Shea Lundy. "It's career development and everything like that. It's honestly fun, we get to go on fun trips and stuff."
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.