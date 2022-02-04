MIFFLINBURG — Members of Union County Moms for Liberty began attending Mifflinburg Area School District meetings several months ago.
But the group, the first of its kind in the Central Susquehanna Valley region, has only recently sought a public profile. It is one of about 150 Moms for Liberty groups nationwide and also claims dads among its members.
Union County Moms for Liberty, with members from the Mifflinburg area, was formed out of frustration some residents have had with their local school district.
“(Our) mission statement is basically that we are committed to hold the school board and the administration accountable to the values of the community through transparency and communication with parents and the public,” said Carl Emery, president of the chapter. “That’s not the national (mission statement) but it is close to that.”
Emery said the group is chartered as a nonprofit organization through the national Moms for Liberty. He said there were several dozen dues-paying members with more than 100 sympathetic citizens in the area.
“Back probably this time last year, I actually held a meeting and had a speaker come up and talk about Critical Race Theory,” Emery said. “That kind of kicked it off. From there to now, we have come across so many other issues and things happening within our school.”
Use of facial coverings, worry about mandates, elements of social and emotional learning programs and Equity Teams have been among areas where the group has become outspoken. Facility use decisions have also been irksome.
Emery said the goal of the group is to get like-minded people on the school board. They’ve been meeting regularly each month, with open public meetings the night before school board meetings where the agenda for the upcoming meeting is reviewed before members attend.
“Our goal and our code of conduct and our main purpose and mission is to try to be respectful and peaceful as possible,” Emery said. “I’m sure you know when people get passionate, sometimes it is not always as easily controlled as others.”
Billy Allred, who has been supportive and attended board meetings, said it was antithetical for the “Moms for Liberty” to impose too many ground rules on members.
Katrina Emery observed that Union County Moms for Liberty was different because it was organized. It was hoped that the public in general would thus be more respectful of the group and its ideas.
“There is a structure as far as an Executive Committee,” she said. “There are meetings and the issues are brought up at those meetings. They are working together as a united team to go to the school board meeting and present information in a logical and organized way.”
Katrina Emery noted that looking at virtual education during the height of the pandemic may have been an incentive to look into what children were being taught.
As for the presence of men in the “moms” group, Carl Emery said some women did not like the spotlight or care for the attention. Others were employed by the school district or were occupied with home-schooling as his family has been.
“We are impressed with the many dads involved with this,” observed Gail Hanselman. “It might be titled ‘Moms for Liberty,’ but I like the fact that dads, not just one parent, are standing up for their kids.”
Jill Gemberling, a Mifflinburg graduate whose daughter also graduated from Mifflinburg and whose granddaughter is a current student, explained her involvement.
“I’m just getting my feet wet and learning about what is really going on,” Gemberling said. “I just want to get involved to make sure all the students are getting a quality education. I am a little concerned about things that go beyond what is necessary in a standard education.”
Allred said the open issue of abandoning Equity Teams in Mifflinburg schools is the most recent focus of the group. School directors in January tabled a motion considering it until after a town hall-style meeting later that month.
A lawsuit brought by a resident against the district who claimed a September board meeting was held in violation of the Sunshine Law has also been supported by the group. Though the plaintiff was not a group member, Allred noted they were helping pay the legal fees incurred.
