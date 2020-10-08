MILTON — Thirteen students in the Milton Area School District are currently quarantined due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan confirmed in a Wednesday email to The Standard-Journal that 13 students are currently quarantined.
While she did not specify why those students have been instructed to quarantine, Keegan did outlined five different reasons why students or staff may be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Those reasons are: Having a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the home where they live; waiting for COVID-19 test results; being notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) that they were within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for longer than 15 minutes; and traveling to a Pennsylvania-identified hotspot area.
The district on Monday confirmed that one middle school student has tested positive for COVID-19.
“To date, the school district does not have any more confirmed positive COVID cases,” Keegan said. “We are remaining on the current instructional model.”
In announcing that a student had tested positive, the district issued a statement which said individuals who were within 6 feet of the student for more than 15 minutes were being contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Currently, students attend classes at Milton in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Classes are held virtually on Wednesday as the buildings go through a deep-cleaning process.
