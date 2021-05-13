State Police At Selinsgrove Natural death
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — State police investigated a vehicle crash and determined the driver suffered a possible sudden cardiac episode and was found dead.
A 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by an 80-year-old Selinsgrove man went off the side of the roadway around 3:10 p.m. May 1 along Flint Valley Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Indecent assault
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the allegedly assault of a child.
The incident was reported between Sept. 1, 2016 and Dec. 1 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Sexual abuse of a child
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged incident reported April 5 along County Line Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
The alleged incident involved Snapchat and a child, it was noted.
Indecent assault
BEAVERTOWN — Troopers are investigating an alleged indecent assault against an 11-year-old Beaver Springs girl.
The alleged incident was reported between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31 along East Market Street, Beavertown, Snyder County.
DUI
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — While investigating a reported domestic incident, a family member arrived in a golf cart and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, police noted.
Mason Fultz, 22, of Selinsgrove, was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:02 p.m. April 8 along Ebenezer Church Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Five people sustained suspected injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 4:10 p.m. April 25 along South Susquehanna Trail at Shady Lane, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
A 2011 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Karoly Szigeti, 58, of Sinking Spring, was traveling west on Shady Lane entering South Susquehanna Trail when it went into the left, southbound lane and was struck by a southbound 2006 Toyota Rav4 driven by Alexis N. Cummings, 24, of Ronks, troopers noted. Szigeti and passengers Daniel E. Sziegeti, 25, of Sinking Spring and James C. Fitzgerald, 29, of Waynesboro, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries. All were belted. Cummings and passenger Jesse R. Broomell, 27, of Oxford, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries.
Karoly will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two people were treated on scene following a two-vehicle crash at 11:46 a.m. April 24 along Nina Drive at North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Graig K. Grube, 39, of Sunbury, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Michelle R. Beaver, 32, of Selinsgrove, police noted. All were belted. Beaver and a child passenger were treated for suspected injuries, police noted.
Grube will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man became distracted and his vehicle struck a concrete curb, police reported.
The crash occurred at 2:40 a.m. May 12 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of Old School Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Nathan W. Harman, 35, was traveling south when the vehicle struck the curb, causing substantial damage to the right front tire and assembly, police noted. Harman was belted and was not injured.
Stalking
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Sunbury woman was cited after troopers responded to a trespassing call at 4:32 p.m. May 11 along Park Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Amaya Kipple returned the residence of a 51-year-old Selinsgrove woman after being told previously not to. Kipple allegedly became combative with troopers and resisted arrest before being taken into custody. Kipple is a former student of the victim, police noted.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to scam a 70-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Troopers said the incident took place April 23 along Greenbrier Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
SELINSGROVE — Troopers responded to a welfare call after two people were allegedly observed slumped over in a vehicle.
Cassie Barge, 34, and William Hartman, 34, both of Selinsgrove, were cited after both were allegedly found with drug paraphernalia and prescription medication not belonging to them. The alleged incident took place at 6:11 a.m. April 20.
Drug possession
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A Lewistown man was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance when his vehicle was stopped for an expired registration.
Troopers said a 1997 Subaru Outback driven by Tyler Young, 30, was stopped at 4:19 p.m. May 7 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County. Drug paraphernalia was also found, police noted.
Drug possession
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man and woman were cited when troopers responded to a custody dispute and found a marijuana grow operation.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:01 a.m. April 30 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A 46-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were cited.
Criminal mischief
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone fired a rifle, causing a bullet to ricochet and hit a window in the residence of a 74-year-old Kreamer man.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 2:41 p.m. April 17 along Nellis Drive, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Damage to the window and screen was valued at $535.
False alarms
PENN TOWNSHIP — Family Medicine of Evangelical, Selinsgrove, was cited for a fourth false alarm within 12 months.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 2:15 p.m. April 17 at 935 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington Vehicle into parked cars
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 31-year-old Millersburg woman was distracted by a cell phone when she struck two parked vehicles at 6:13 a.m. May 11 along Route 147, south of Riland Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Emily S. Hoy, 31, was traveling north in a 2015 Nissan Murano when she allegedly viewed a text message, which caused the vehicle to go off the east shoulder and into two legally parked vehicles, a 2008 Dodge Caravan and a 2002 Chevrolet Venture. Hoy will be cited with prohibiting text-based communications.
Hoy was belted and was not injured.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in a vehicle and arrested a 33-year-old Lock Haven man for DUI.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:40 p.m. May 8 at Harvest Moon Gas, Route 220 south, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. A 2010 Audi A4 was allegedly involved.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a neighbor dispute and allegedly determined a Williamsport man and pushed and struck another Williamsport man in the face.
William Perez, 68, was cited following an alleged incident at 10:23 a.m. May 12 along Hays Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, involving a 51-year-old man.
Cruelty to animals
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — State police reported a man shot a neighbor’s dog when he mistakenly thought it was a coyote.
The alleged incident was reported at 10 p.m. April 11 along Lower Bodines Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. Tyler Whyte allegedly shot the dog, which belonged to a 56-year-old Trout Run woman. The dog had to be put down, troopers noted. Charges are pending.
Criminal mischief
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Two unknown vehicles entered a planted field, did donuts in the field and fled the scene, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported between 10:45 and 11:15 p.m. May 7 at 321 Marcellus Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. Damages to the corn crops were estimated at $1,000, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man who stayed at Liberty Lodge Motel the weekend of April 16 reported losing his cell phone and cash.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 8 p.m. April 16 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The 61-year-old man’s phone was valued at $80 and cash lost amounted to $50.
Theft
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville woman was scammed out of $1,500.
Troopers said the 44 year old received a call from someone claiming to be an agent with the Social Security Office and DEA, and advised their Social Security number was linked to money laundering and a vehicle in Texas which had been found with drugs, police reported. The victim sent gift card validation numbers over the phone in an attempt to clear her name.
An investigation is ongoing.
Lost firearm
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A firearm valued at $500 was reported lost at 8 p.m. May 8 along Myers Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County, troopers reported.
