Schlegel-Culver: 'Significant changes' proposed to legislative districts

HARRISBURG — Of the 28 municipalities represented by Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108), 11 are slated to change under the proposed redistricting map released by the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission.
“(Legislators) are all having significant changes (proposed to their districts),” Schlegel-Culver said. “Here in the valley, you can’t go wrong with representing a constituency. We live in a great valley. I’d be happy to represent anyone.”
Schlegel-Culver, who will be wrapping up her 12th year in office in 2022, will be seeking another term.
Under the proposed redistricting, Schlegel-Culver said she would pick up all of Montour County, an area she does not currently represent.
In addition, she said she would lose the portions of Snyder and lower Northumberland counties which she represents.
“It’s big changes and it gets confusing for people,” Schlegel-Culver said.
Currently, she said the proposed map is in its 30-day public comment period, which runs through mid January.
At the end of the comment period, Schlegel-Culver said the commission will have 30 days to respond to submitted comments.
“I encourage constituents here, good or bad, you should comment,” she said. “Our process is pretty open. I’ve seen it work.”
During a prior redistricting process, Schlegel-Culver said she was poised to lose representing the northern portion of Northumberland County. However, 147 exceptions were filed to the proposal.
“The upper end of Northumberland County was added back into the 108th district,” she said.
She also noted some of the many other changes proposed statewide to districts.
“We have a municipality in the Lehigh Valley that was split three ways,” Schlegel-Culver said, adding that in the past the splitting of municipalities was avoided when possible.
In addition, she said representation of Lancaster is proposed to be split.
With congressional redistricting, Schlegel-Culver said the House will vote on a plan, and send it to the Senate and governor for consideration.
In addition to redistricting, Shlegel-Culver said the budget will be a focus early in the new year.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget address is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1.
“That’s always the starting point,” Schlegel-Culver explained. “That’s the suggestion of what he would like to see. We go into three weeks of budget hearings.”
While month-over-month revenue has been “good” this budget year, Schlegel-Culver said projections indicate the state could be facing “significant deficits in the coming years.”
She said the reasons for the projected deficits have not been specified.
“We did put aside the federal (stimulus) dollars in anticipation of needing to cover some budget gaps, and making sure we’re not cutting back on funding of some critical programs,” Schlegel-Culver said.
Throughout the 2022-2023 budgetary process, Schlegel-Culver said attention will be paid to making sure critical services are covered in various departments.
For example, she said it’s difficult to wade through the Department of Human Service (DHS) budget.
“It’s so large it’s so encompassing,” Schlegel-Culver said, of the agency. “We are trying to take a look at different programs that are within DHS and other agencies, and streamline them a little better.”
Changing the pay structure for legislators is currently not under consideration.
“I was not a member when they used to, every few years, give themselves raises,” Schlegel-Culver said.
Currently, whether legislators receive raises is tied to weather Social Security recipients receive an increase, she explained.
“There has not been talk of changing that,” Schlegel-Culver said. “I think it’s probably the fairest way... Nobody is giving themselves exorbitant raises.”
Legislators will continue to focus on economic recovery in the year ahead.
“Any time I am with an employer, I ask ‘why do you think you’re short on employees?’” Schlegel-Culver said, adding that she also asks about the impacts of supply chain issues.
Many of those questions remain unanswered.
“Nobody has a good answer for me when I ask that question,” Schlegel-Culver said. “Some of the things you hear, your elderly workforce has opted not to return due to safety concerns, or exposure to COVID... They’re not getting a lot of college kids to apply.”
Schlegel-Culver will also be focusing on mental health and substance abuse, recovery and support systems.
“Suicides are up, mental health needs are up, drug abuse is up,” she said. “We need to make sure the right support is in place for people seeking help.”
