Shooting suspect denied bail

WATSONTOWN — A 19-year-old Watsontown man accused of wounding a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in a Wednesday exchange of gunfire has been denied bail.

Hunter Douglas Shaheen was arraigned Friday before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton on felony counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the first degree and attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault four counts and assault of a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

