Surgical Technologists Week observed

WILLIAMSPORT — Students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s surgical technology major are joining hospitals and colleges throughout the country in observing National Surgical Technologists Week, Sept. 18-24.
National Surgical Technologists Week is a promotional event of the Association of Surgical Technologists to celebrate those who work in the field.
Surgical technologists prepare operating rooms, assemble and test specialty equipment, ensure a sterile environment, focus on patient safety, and assist during surgeries. The work demands attention to detail and knowledge of surgical procedures. Each patient and procedure varies, providing for an exciting career in which every day brings something different.
The 2022 National Surgical Technologists Week theme was “Behind the Mayo.” A “mayo” is a table that holds instruments and allows the surgical technologist to work close to the operative field. Having the instrumentation at hand allows the surgical technologist to assist with other aspects of the surgery. Multitasking is a must.
Surgical technologists “work tirelessly on behalf of the patient to ensure they receive the highest quality of surgical care,” the Association of Surgical Technologists states.
Penn College’s associate degree in surgical technology helps to prepare graduates to take the national certification exam in surgical technology, to enter the workforce and to continue their education.
