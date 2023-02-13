BLOOMSBURG — Penn State Extension will be offering a course to help produce growers meet food safety rules as outlined in the Food Safety Modernization Act, also known as FSMA, administered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“Food Safety Modernization Act: Produce Grower Certification Training” will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wed., March 1, at Columbia County Extension Office,
702 Sawmill Road, Bloomsburg.
The course will provide a foundation of knowledge about Good Agricultural Practices, co-management of natural resources and food safety, FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements, and how to develop a farm food-safety plan.
Instruction will be provided in several modules: Introduction to produce safety; worker health, hygiene and training; soil amendments; wildlife, domesticated animals and land use; agricultural water; and postharvest handling and sanitation.
Participants will be eligible to receive a certificate from the Association of Food and Drug Officials that verifies they have completed the training. To receive a certificate, a participant must be present for the entire training and submit the appropriate paperwork to his or her trainer at the end of the course.
