MILTON — Two Milton-area churches are in the process of relocating.
“Ideally, our first thought was to stay as close in Milton as we could and we looked for months. We’ve been looking for two years for space... and we just couldn’t find it,” said Pastor Tim Hogan-Palazzo, of Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ. “We couldn’t locate space in Milton or West Milton, which is where we’ve been based out of. We just found this place a month ago. This happened very, very fast.”
Saint Paul’s new location, described as a “long-term, temporary space,” can now be found at 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg. The transition is one of many that the church has dealt with over recent years.
“We outgrew our space right before the pandemic started. And then the pandemic started so we went all online. And we found out there was a space available and ended up negotiating a lease with the Lutheran church where we are now in Milton,” said Hogan-Palazzo. “We’ve done that since March of 2021. We extended the lease once. They would like to come back to the space, so we have to find a new space.”
The new space in Lewisburg, which is still under construction, features a fellowship hall, a sanctuary, a Sunday school room, a meeting room, offices, and a sensory room, which will give children a place to express themselves. The church will also continue to carry out its ministry services from its new location.
“We do serve community meals. We have an emergency food pantry. And we have groceries available twice a month for families,” said Hogan-Palazzo. “So we needed a space where we could do everything. We have to have a temporary space because of our ministries and the size of our congregation and the things we do in our community. That brought us here.”
The last worship service at Saint Paul’s current location, at 1125 Mahoning Street, Milton, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14. The first worship service at the new location will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21.
“It’s church as normal. Nothing is really changing,” said Brad Gill, consistory president. “It’s not about the space. It’s about our faith family.”
In the future, Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ hopes to expand its outreach and community services.
“Dreams for us long=term would be tiny houses for transitional housing and a community garden to help teach people how to garden,” said Hogan-Palazzo.
For now, though, they’re happy to have a space that allows them to continue to conduct their work.
“I think this whole process has shown us that a church is not a building.”
Pastor Gary Schaeffer, of Milton Lutheran Church, shares a similar outlook following years of a pandemic that required his congregation to alternate between parking lot worship, new locations, and online services.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were originally two separate congregations that made up what was called the Milton Lutheran Parish. It was Christ Lutheran Church, which was at 1125 Mahoning St., and Trinity Lutheran Church, at 100 Mahoning St.,” said Schaeffer. “This whole process has taught us that our buildings are just one aspect of the tools that we have in our toolkit.”
Milton Lutheran Church is part of the Upper Susquehanna Synod, which is composed of 112 congregations around the Susquehanna River Valley.
“They have a bishop and an office that helps to support the 112 congregations. And recently they sold their office that used to be in Lewisburg and have made the decision to rent space from us (at 100 Mahoning St.),” said Schaeffer. “As we’re moving out, they’ll be moving into this space and utilizing it as office space. So the building won’t be empty, but we won’t be using it for the purposes of our ministry.”
Milton Lutheran Church will hold its last ministry service at the 100 Mahoning St. location on 9:30 a.m. June 4. The first service at 1125 Mahoning St. will take place at 9:30 a.m. June 11.
“Before we move from here, we’re going to have the congregation participate in looking at strengths, weaknesses and opportunities at this building,” added Lynnette Weisner, president of the Milton Lutheran Church Council. “We’ll do the same out there after a year.”
