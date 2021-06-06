State Police At Selinsgrove Assault
SNYDER COUNTY — Troopers are investigating an assault, it was noted.
The alleged incident was reported amy 27 though no location was noted.
Drug possession
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was arrested following a traffic stop which allegedly yielded a small amount of marijuana, numerous THC products and numerous pieces of paraphernalia.
Tyler Kerstetter, 28, was arrested after a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was stopped at 1:43 a.m. May 23 in the 6200 block of Flint Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of several victims along App Road to make applications for welfare benefits, police noted.
The alleged incidents were reported at noon May 16 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville DUI/drug possession
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was taken into custody after a traffic stop at 2:03 p.m. June 1 along I-180 eastbound, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Subaru Legacy was stopped and the 38-year-old woman taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and drug possession.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A suspect was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 1:23 a.m. May 9 in the 1,600 block of High Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Troopers said several violations were committed and a 2006 Chrysler was stopped. An investigation is ongoing.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 2:06 p.m. May 25 along East Third Street at Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Shane D. Laubach, 50, of Jersey Shore, was traveling in a 2019 Kenworth that allegedly failed to yield right of way during a left turn and was struck by an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Derek R. Stydinger, 20, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted.
Laubach will be cited with turning movements and required signals.
Harassment
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A Wellsboro man was cited after he allegedly slapped a woman during a verbal altercation.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:14 p.m. June 3 along Route 184 and Lane Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A mailbox and wooden post sustained $100 in damages, police reported.
The incident was reported at 9:24 p.m. June 2 along Inverness Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 36-year-old Montoursville man.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — A Williamsport man was allegedly found in possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 11:23 p.m. May 28 along Memorial and Second avenues, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
The unnamed 29-year-old man was traveling in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped for an alleged traffic violation.
