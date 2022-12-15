Hospital hosting Talk with the Doc

LEWISBURG — According to Trust for America’s Health, State of Obesity 2022 publication, Better Policies for a Healthier America, it was found that four in 10 American adults are obese, and obesity rates continue to climb nationwide and within population groups.
“Obesity is not a rare condition,” said Jon Gabrielsen, MD, FSMBS, Bariatric and Foregut Specialist at the Bariatric Center of Evangelical. “Many people find themselves struggling with being overweight and asking the question if bariatric surgery is right for them.”
In a Talk with the Doc, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Miller Conference Center, located in the Main Entrance of Evangelical Community Hospital,. Gabrielsen will address the impact obesity can have on health including an increased risk for many serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and poorer mental health.
Gabrielsen will provide insight on who is eligible for surgery, pre-surgical requirements, various surgical options for weight loss, and necessary lifestyle changes, including diet and nutrition, prior to and post-surgery. Following the discussion, Gabrielsen will take questions from participants.
The talk is ideal for anyone who has struggled with obesity, health conditions related to weight, who is committed to following a bariatric program for weight-loss and a healthier, happier lifestyle.
This free event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.evanhospital.com/calendar or by calling 570-768-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.