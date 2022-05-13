SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway and the family of the late racer Ron Keister of New Berlin will honor his memory with the second running of the Big Wrangler Ranch Motorsports Ron Keister Memorial for super late models, paying $5,200 to win, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Keister was a 28-year-old late model competitor in 1976 when he lost his life in a racing accident at the Snyder County oval.
In addition to the winner’s share, the 52-lap main event will offer more than $34,000 in prize money and contingencies for a non-sanctioned late model race. The runner-up will earn $4,000, with $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000 posted for drivers finishing in the top five positions. The race will pay a minimum of $1,000 back to the 12th-finishing driver, and $400 to start.
Time trials, heats, and B-Mains will be the qualifying format to set the 24-car starting grid, plus two provisionals. The fast qualifier, heat and B-Main winners, hard charger and leader of lap 11 in the A-main will earn $110 bonuses.
Keister was a crew member on former champion Paul Long’s late model team before his father Eugene Keister fielded the No. 11 for Ron. A standout kart and snowmobile racer, Keister showed early promise as a dirt track racer until tragedy struck on April 10, 1976. In the first late model heat race that night, his car made contact with the outside guardrail on the backstretch and was then struck broadside by another car, according to published reports.
Keister was a 1966 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, where he was a star football player who campaigned the No. 52 on his jersey. He graduated from Penn State University in 1974 with a degree in architectural engineering. At the time of his accident he was married and the father of two children.
Keister’s former numbers 11 and 52 will serve as tributes — $5,200 to win and $110 qualifying bonuses — for the May 14 race. The limited late models will also compete in a 20-lap main event that evening.
Keister’s brother, Randy, along with Randy’s wife Jody and son Michael continue the family’s racing tradition as the owners of the super late model No. 22 driven by Herndon’s Brett Schadel, who already picked up an early season win at Selinsgrove, on April 24.
The inaugural Ron Keister Memorial in 2019 was won by Rick Eckert, of York, after a late-race pass by Mason Zeigler of Chalk Hill. The event was not held the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outlaws to invade Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — The NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series will invade Williams Grove Speedway for the first time this season for for the running of Morgan Cup Weekend, May 13-14.
Tonight’s affair will pay $10,000 to the winner of the 25-lap feature, while Saturday’s 30-lap winner will receive $12,000. Another $5,000 will go to the 2022 Morgan Cup Champion.
Pennsylvania drivers Brent Marks and Anthony Macri have both have won at Williams Grove this year, and plan to compete this weekend.
Macri, of Dillsburg, was on fire in the region in April, scoring six of seven events entered at one point during mid-month.
“I definitely feel like we are a little bit more confident than years past,” says Macri about his perspective on his chances of scoring against the outlaws when they hit town. “I feel like the car has been pretty solid the whole night compared to years past and we’re finally able to put ourselves in a position to time trial well which is really important against the Outlaws.”
California’s Carson Macedo has been in the Outlaws’ victory lane most this season, pocketing four wins.
Pocono announces truck race sponsor
LONG POND — CRC Industries has announced its entitlement partnership with Pocono Raceway, as the track will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the CRC Brakleen 150 at noon Saturday, July 23.
CRC is an supplier of specialty products and formulations, including Brakleen, a brake parts cleaner.
