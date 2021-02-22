HARRISBURG — Confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 82 across six-area counties based on data released Monday by the Department of Health. Two new deaths were reported, one each in Northumberland and Columbia counties.
Statewide, cases rose by 3,427, bringing the total since March to 915,018. There were 17 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide total since March to 23,614.
Confirmed, new cases rose by 35 in Lycoming County on Monday, 16 in Columbia County, 12 in Northumberland and Union counties, 4 in Snyder County and 3 in Montour County
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,802 cases (320 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 7,810 cases (240 deaths)
• Union County, 3,876 cases (80 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,121 cases (121 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,333 cases (78 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,610 cases (58 deaths)
