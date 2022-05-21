Just this week, I pulled out a column in which I interviewed Paul. I think it is interesting even today. The following is dictated by Paul Blyler on May 16, 2011.
“It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon on a summer day back in the mid 1960s. Betty and I, along with our little girls, Renee and Paula, were at her parents’ home near Kratzerville. My brother-in-law, Jerry, his wife, Sandy, and little boy, Travis, were also there.
We did a lot of things together and were wondering what we would do this Saturday night. I said, “I know, let’s see what this racing is all about down at the Selinsgrove Speedway.” Everyone said, “Yeah, that will be something different.” So we went.
Jerry and I have been hooked ever since, and can be found, along with my son-in-law, Barry, each Saturday in Section C, Row 4 (reserved seats, of course). Betty and Sandy have changed their tastes over the years, and they often take in trips, plays and visiting friends on the nights we’re watching racing. Some of our grandchildren have interest in racing and go when they can.
The early years were great. But then I went to bed one night and when I awoke, my little girls were all grown up. Paula married Duane, a great man, and they live in South Carolina, along with our granddaughter, Vivian. Renee married Barry, who started going along to the races most weeks.
Over the years, race cars and speeds have changed so much; it’s hard to believe. In the early years, the cars that raced were “modified,” and “late models.” The modifieds were old jalopies with big engines. They really weren’t all that safe, but were a thrill to watch.
They also had late model stock cars, which were my favorites at that time. They were Ford, Chevy and Plymouth. There was even a Hudson and a Packard. It wasn’t hard to tell them apart. I always cheered for the Chevys, and Jerry was (and still is) a Ford man. We had some great fun ribbing each other, depending on which was winning.
We got to see the changes in race cars year after year. The “modifieds” were renamed “super modifieds” for a while when they introduced what they called wings. Wings are a device that mounts on top of the race car to give more down pressure so the tires stick better to the track. These cars for the most part would beat the old-style modifieds, but it was fun to see them race together during the changing time.
Soon all the cars had the new body style and wings. The cars have changed so much, and the horsepower is so great it is unbelievable. Safety has also been greatly improved. They are now called sprint cars. If you have never seen one of these races, I urge you to attend at your next opportunity. There are other race tracks in communities not so far away. Give it a try, it is great entertainment for the whole family, the food is good and reasonably priced.
Excuse me while I change gears (automobile lingo). Betty likes a spiritual/inspirational application in her column, so here is what came to my mind. The most important race is not on a dirt track, but rather running the race of life. In the Bible, I Corinthians 9:24 says, “Do you not know that those who run in a race all run, but one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may obtain it.”
Also, in II Timothy 4:7, the apostle Paul says, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.” Only knowing Jesus Christ as personal savior are we able to run the race that pleases God. I hope(d) to see you at the races; but even more importantly, I hope to see you in Heaven.
Because of the blood of Jesus Christ, whose life was given so that we can be saved, you can confess your sin to him and ask him to come into your heart and life. It is a personal matter, and it doesn’t matter what others are doing. Jesus wants a personal relationship with you.”
This ends Paul’s writing on this subject.
Paul ended his race well. Those of us who have received the free gift of life everlasting will one day be rejoicing with him. If you would like to talk to me about this assurance in your life, please contact me. I can walk with you through a Bible path to help you know for certain you will go there. Write: blyler@dejazzd.com or call 570 713-9510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.