DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union held their 2021 Annual Meeting virtually on Wednesday, April 20.
Service 1st President/CEO Bill Lavage, who was also honored during the meeting for 40 years of service to the credit union, thanked members, volunteers and employees for working together throughout the past year.
Newly elected board members were announced and a number of volunteers and employees were honored for their years of service during the online event.
The following were elected to three-year board terms: Steven Endress, chairperson; Barbara Criswell; and Greg Burke, MD, FACP.
Other members of the Service 1st Board of Directors include: Tracy Shirk, vice chairperson; David Cutright, treasurer; Deborah Petretich Templeton, R. Ph., MHA, secretary; Eric Polczynski, director; Kathy Linn, director; and Lori Wilson, director.
Service awards representing a combined 300 years of experience were presented to volunteers and employees.
Volunteers honored included: Shannon Berkey, Supervisory Committee member, five years; Lori Wilson, Service 1st Board of Directors, 10 years; Tracy Shirk, vice chairperson, Service 1st Board of Directors, 25 years; and Kathy Linn, Service 1st Board of Directors, 45 years.
Employees honored for five years of service included: Chrissy Coller, assistant market manager, Lewisburg office; Eric Steen, centralized lending specialist, corporate center; Jill Schultz, member engagement supervisor, contact center; Kriss Berry, assistant market manager, Sunbury office; Linda Krushinskie, member solutions specialist, contact center; Rob Gonzalez, assistant vice president/market manager, Elysburg office; Robin Bingaman, collections representative, corporate center; and Tim Sones, vice president accounting, corporate center.
Employees honored for 10 years of service included: Dave Shope, assistant vice president business development, corporate center; Jordan Frederick, assistant market manager, Shamokin Dam office; Karen Scott, financial service specialist, Bloom Road office; Mike Thomas, chief financial officer, corporate center; and Sarah Zinga, assistant vice president digital services, contact center.
Employees honored for 15 years of service included: Alison Farnsworth, operations specialist, corporate center; and Jennifer Watts, assistant vice president Milton, Montandon office.
Linda Brown, chief administrative officer, was honored for 25 years of service. Mary Kate Mashack, information systems project coordinator, corporate center, was honored for 30 years of service.
