LEWISBURG — Improving on tradition can be a challenge, but brothers with food savvy have begun to do just that.
Justin and Holden Midkiff recently took over operation of the sausage stand at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market.
The sausage vendor on the center aisle has been an integral part of a visit to the market for decades. The Midkiff brothers and partners have made it even more so by tweaking some favorites and streamlining the service.
Justin, also executive chef at Ard’s Farm, saw the opportunity to branch out when the lease on the stand was becoming available. He partnered with his wife and brother Holden, owner of Crossroads Farm.
Reconfiguring the stand to allow for two service lines was an early change.
“Basically the line is a mirror image on each side,” Justin said. “You start at one end and come down.”
Hot dogs, hamburgers and of course, hot sausage is selected at the meat station. Justin partnered with an area meat supplier who provides fresh sausages weekly.
“We worked with Troutman’s (Meat Market) of Middleburg for a couple of weeks to develop a sausage recipe with those guys,” Justin said. “It is still a very standard, mild hot sausage.”
Compliments for the new sausage have been plentiful including some from skeptics who had their doubts until they gave it a try. Toppings include cooked onions, fresh onions, newly added chili and cheese sauce.
Also added were pay stations which accept credit card as well as ApplePay and cash. New steam tables will maintain constant temperature for foods and a new soft drink dispensing machine is on order.
Justin added that new employees are on board, while familiar people have also stayed on. They included Dave Mayes, Tina Wert and Marge.
The official name of the stand, the (Lewisburg Farmer’s Market) LFM Sausage Stand, was a nod to what people have called it over the decades.
“We didn’t want to mix it up too much,” he said. “This stand has been around 60-plus years and we really wanted to maintain the original tradition while simultaneously modernizing it by investing in new equipment and helping the staff serve more people.”
Justin also noted that since sales are run through a register, sales tax for prepared meals is added rather than included in the price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.