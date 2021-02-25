MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust (MACST) will award $58,000 in scholarships this year.
Members of the Class of 2021 will be awarded a total of $43,000, with $15,000 total being awarded to collegiate students who graduated from Mifflinburg.
Any Mifflinburg senior that has been accepted to an accredited two-year or four-year institution or trade school is encouraged to apply. Due to possible school closure and problems caused by COVID-19, completed senior applications must be emailed by April 15.
A MACST board member will obtain class rank and GPA information from the guidance department before the applications are given to the selection committee. Collegiate scholarship applications and transcripts are due to Michael Miller, of Mifflinburg, by June 1.
Applications are available from the high school guidance office or at macst.org.
The three-page applications are Excel templates. Directions for completion and qualifications are found on page one of the applications. Senior winners will be announced at the Annual Senior Awards program and collegiate winners will be notified approximately July 1.
Donations can be sent to MACST, 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or through the upcoming Raise the Region campaign.
