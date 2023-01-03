It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate.

Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

Ad Crable (acrable@bayjournal.com) is a Bay Journal staff writer based in Pennsylvania. This article first appeared in the December 2022 Bay Journal and was distributed by the Bay Journal News Service.

