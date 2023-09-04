Oberlin named Daisy award winner

From left, Kimberly Oberlin, DAISY Award recipient with her supervisor Jessica Jordan, RN.

 PROVIDED BY DEANNA HOLLENBACH/EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

LEWISBURG — Kimberly Oberlin, RN, BSN, was presented the DAISY Award on Thursday, Aug. 17. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Oberlin was nominated for the award by Deedee Tanner, who is the wife of patient Glenn Tanner.

