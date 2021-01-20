LEWISBURG — Brian L. Kerstetter, 46, an attorney from Lewisburg, has announced his candidacy for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of the 17th Judicial District of Pennsylvania, which is comprised of Union and Snyder sounties.
“As a lifelong resident and legal practitioner in the 17th Judicial District, I am intimately familiar with the area and the people who live here. During my 21-year career in private practice, I have obtained a broad range of knowledge and experience representing clients in divorce, custody and support cases, civil litigation, real estate transactions, estate matters and criminal matters, just to name a few.
Kerstetter is seeking a spot held by Judge Michael Hudock, who has announced he will retire at year's end.
Kerstetter has operated his Lewisburg law office since 1999 and has served as first assistant public defender in Snyder County and as the first assistant district attorney in Snyder County, a position he still holds today. He has lived in and tried cases in both Union and Snyder counties, and has argued cases before all of the appellate courts in Pennsylvania, including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Kerstetter has served the past 20 years as the attorney for the Domestic Relations Offices in both Union and Snyder counties. He is the solicitor for several local townships, municipal authorities and zoning hearing boards in both counties as well as counsel to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission. He is also counsel for and a board member of Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet.
"My personal connections to the area, and the depth of my legal experience in all aspects of the law, have prepared me well and uniquely qualify me to serve as the next Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of the 17th Judicial District,” said Kerstetter.
