LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Department of Biology, Bucknell animal behavior program, and the Beekeepers of the Susquehanna Valley will be presenting a free screening of "The Pollinators" at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at The Campus Theatre, 413, Market St., Lewisburg.
"The Pollinators" is a cinematic journey around the United States following migratory beekeepers and their truckloads of honey bees as they pollinate the flowers that become the fruits, nuts and vegetables we eat. Film Director Peter Nelson and Executive Producer Sally Roy will be in attendance.
While admission is free, masks will be required at the event.
