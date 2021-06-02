WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has appointed the Presidential Search Committee charged with coordinating the selection of a successor to longtime President Davie Jane Gilmour, who announced recently that she will retire June 30, 2022.
Gilmour has served the college in a variety of roles for 44 years, including the last 23 as its president.
The 17-member Presidential Search Committee consists of four members of the Penn College Board of Directors, seven faculty members, five administrators and one student.
The committee members are: Sen. Gene Yaw (R-27), chairman, Board of Directors; Blannie E. Bowen, director, Board of Directors; Abraham Harpster, director, Board of Directors; Steve Johnson, director, Board of Directors; Arthur L. Counterman, instructor, electrical technologies and occupations; Thomas E. Ask, professor, industrial design; Barbara F. Di Marco assistant professor, mathematics; Ryan P. Good, assistant professor, welding; John D. Maize, instructor, speech communication/composition; Tushanna M. Habalar, assistant professor, nursing programs; Mary Jo Saxe, associate professor, dental hygiene; Joanna K. Flynn, dean of curriculum and instruction; Patrick Marty, chief of staff, administration; Shannon M. Munro, vice president for workforce development, administration; Suzanne T. Stopper, senior vice president for finance/CFO; Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies, administration; and Robert A. Luna, Student Government Association president.
Serving in an ex officio capacity will be Hillary E. Hofstrom, vice president for human resources. Marty will serve as the liaison to the committee for the Board of Directors.
The Presidential Search Committee will gather input from faculty, staff, students, alumni, and local community leaders. Its aim is to make the process as transparent and inclusive as possible, while also maintaining the degree of confidentiality needed to attract the strongest pool of candidates.
An executive search firm is expected to be hired sometime this summer to facilitate the process and keep the committee on track to bring a new leader on board before Gilmour’s official retirement in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.