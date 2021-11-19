WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a Chirstmas card-making session for children from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. at the museum 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

The museum will supply Christmas cards for coloring and construction paper. The cards were donated by former art teacher Shirley Dieffenbach.

No purchase is necessary for the children to attend the workshop, but pre-registration is recommended as a limited amount of space for the workshop is available. More information is available at www.tabermuseum.org or by calling 570-326-3326.

