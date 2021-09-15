HARRISBURG — Data released Tuesday shows local cases of COVID-19 are not slowing.
Data released by the Department of Health showed one new death was reported in both Lycoming and Snyder counties. Lycoming County saw its case count increase by 62 over 24 hours. Northumberland County cases rose by 32, Union by 20, Snyder by 18 and Montour by five.
As of Monday, the percentage of county residents fully vaccinated: Lycoming, 48%; Montour, 72.2%; Northumberland, 52.8%; Snyder, 39.7%; Union, 44.7%.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 11,111 cases (310 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,973 cases (67 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 9,215 cases (374 deaths)
• Snyder County, 3,113 cases (90 deaths)
• Union County, 5,021 cases (91 deaths)
