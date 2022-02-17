BLOOMSBURG — A gift of four Steinway pianos from Lock Haven University (LHU) to Bloomsburg University (BU) will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the Haas Center, Mitrani Hall on the Bloomsburg University campus.
A BU news release noted the upright pianos were among 22 Steinways originally donated to to LHU by Margery Dosey and the late Dr. Seymour Krevsky. Dosey, a 1966 LHU alumnus, is current vice chair of the LHU Council of Trustees.
A performance will feature BU piano students Kallie Koch and Jack Heroux-Skirbst performing the Suite from The Sleeping Beauty Waltz for four hands by Tchaikovsky arranged by Rachmaninoff. Dr. David Curtin, an LHU professor, will then perform pieces by Domenico Scarlatti, Franz Schubert, Franz Liszt, and Liszt/Robert Schumann.
The donation to BU, with Dosey's blessing, was with the intent that they would be played and enjoyed for years to come. It also embraces the impending integration of LHU, BU and Mansfield universities and builds on established relationships with school districts. Mansfield will also receive four pianos, with one each for Keystone Central, Williamsport schools and the Faith United Methodist Church, Bellefonte.
Dosey has also endowed the Margery Brown Dosey Scholarship for the Arts, awarded annually to an LHU art major. It will be open to qualified students at LHU, BU or Mansfield after they are merged.
