State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Union County woman and a Snyder County man sustained suspected injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 6:32 p.m. June 18 along Route 304, east of Derr Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Megan A. Bachorski, 20, of Lewisburg, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by Jacob J. Smith, 46, of Selinsgrove. Bachorski was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury. Smith was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
Bachorski will be cited with following too closely.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged altercation at Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Magarita Maldonado, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged stemming from an alleged incident with Angela Pieruccini, 33, of Shippenburg, at 8:16 a.m. June 15, police noted.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman allegedly harassed another Danville woman at 1:43 p.m. June 17 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Troopers cited Lakisha Wiley, 42, following an alleged incident with a 32-year-old Danville woman.
Reckless endangerment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Tracy Heiss reported finding a bullet on the patio near her home.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:10 p.m. June 7 along Vincent Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Theft of motor vehicle
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Danville man and a Milton man have been charged in connection with the theft of a 2005 Ford Freestar.
State police in Milton and Stonington investigated the alleged incident, reported at 4:43 p.m. May 5 along McCracken Road, Valley Township, Montour County. The vehicle was allegedly stolen from Edward Haladay, 67, of Danville.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Snyder County woman was transported to a local hospital with an unspecified injury following a two-vehicle crash at 2:17 p.m. June 7 along Route 522 at University Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Emily C. Seymour, 23, of Fairfax, Va., was stopped at University Avenue and Route 522, then entered the intersection and struck the side of a westbound 2008 Toyota Prius driven by Aprille J. Groff, 28, of Middleburg. Both drivers were belted and Groff was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, police noted.
Seymour will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Motorcycle vs. car (injury)
SHAMOKIN DAM — A motorcyclist sustained what troopers described as a minor injury when he pulled his motorcycle from a stop sign without proper clearance.
The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. June 17 along North Susquehanna Trail at Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. A 2004 Kawasaki Vulcan driven by Jeremy A. McClain, 37, of Sunbury, stopped at the intersection then proceeded into the intersection and struck the passenger side of a northbound 2017 Honda CRV driven by Ellen A. Stanely, 70, of Bloomsburg. McClain was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance, police noted.
McClain will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Harassment
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment involving a juvenile.
The alleged incident was reported at 3:19 p.m. along Gravel Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man allegedly grabbed a Selinsgrove woman by the neck and shoved her.
Brandon Valentine, 39, was cited following the alleged incident with a 48-year-old Selinsgrove woman at 12:59 a.m. June 19 along Shaffer Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
FREEBURG — Someone threw part of a red brick which struck a vehicle and broke the passenger-side rear tail light of a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado. Feces was allegedly placed on the driver- and passenger-side door handles.
The alleged incident was reported between 9 p.m. June 18 and 9:24 a.m. June 19 along East Church Street, Freeburg, Snyder County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145. The vehicle belongs to a 58-year-old Freeburg man.
Drug possession
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove woman was arrested after troopers investigated an alleged verbal altercation between two female friends.
The alleged incident was reported at 6:23 a.m. June 7 along Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Rose Samples, 26, was arrested after a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia were seized, troopers reported.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:52 a.m. June 19 along Route 147, east of Strohecker Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
Melissa A. Gessner, 50, of Dornsife, pulled a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser onto Route 147 north and was struck by a northbound 2021 Ford F-350 driven by Raymond S. Buffington, 55, of Lykens, police noted. The Ford then struck a utility pole. Both drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were belted.
Gessner will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway, police noted.
Confinement of dogs/premises
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Two dogs belonging to a Shamokin man allegedly left his property and attacked cats belonging to a Shamokin woman.
Troopers said the alleged incident was reported at 6:37 p.m. June 17 along Fir Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. Eric Leroy Gammon, 54, was cited. Robert L. Gammon, 82, was the alleged victim.
Union County Deed transfers
• Hillary L. Cree, Hillary L. Palmer, Ethan C. Cree to Hillary L. Cree, Ethan C. Cree, property in East Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• David R. Liu, Sherri L. Kimmel to Matthew S. Clark, Hannah A. Read, property in Lewisburg, $208,000.
• Elvin Z. Zimmerman, Mary Ella Zimmerman to Kevin A. Virbitsky, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard B. Hughes, Laurie A. Hughes to Richard B. Hughes, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Edward L. Weikel to Jason E. Weikel, Lucretia L. Irvine, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Richard B. Hughes, Laurie A. Hughes to Luke John Hughes, John Wesley Hughes, Paul Matthew Hughes, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Jeffrey P. Vansickle, Monica M. Vansickle to Michael J. Vansickle trustee, Vansickle family trust, property in Limestone Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Michael S. Thompson, Bridgette N. Thompson to Richard D. Alexander Jr., property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mary Kathryn Harper estate, Kathryn E. Arndt executor to Donald W. Kline II, Karina A. Kline, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• William J. Lawrence, Robyn A. Lawrence to Michael T. Lockard, Deanna L. Lockard, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Michael T. Hudock, Catherine A. Hudock to Thomas E. Mowry II, Emily E. Mowry, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Nancy J. Wagner to Dluge family trust, property in Hartley Township, $27,000.
• Monica M. Vansickle agent, Rose Marie Szulanczyk by agent to Justin R. Kozick, Jessica E. Kozick, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Song Chen, Xiyun Liu to Victor Vegas, Cailin Chrismon, property in East Buffalo Township, $220,000.
• Patsy Jame Marra, Janet E. Marra to Alan C. Harrison, property in East Buffalo Township, $258,000.
• Ciaran Robert Howell, Molly Howell to Jerry Lewis, Makayla Keister, property in New Berlin, $255,000.
• Daniel C. Remley, Christine M. Remley to Johnny Ramos Jr., Tabetha Cynthia Ramos, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bethany F. Umholtz to Mark S. Kurtz, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic arrest, 7:45 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 8:31 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; suspicious person, 10:26 a.m., North Second Street; hit and run, 11:25 a.m., Hardwood Drive; complaint, 3:04 p.m., Route 15 and South Armory Drive; attempt to locate, 3:16 p.m., Westridge Lane; traffic stop, 6:17 p.m., Route 15 and St. Louis Street; disturbance, 6:18 p.m., Matlack Avenue.
