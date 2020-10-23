TURBOTVILLE — Due to ongoing problems with illegal dumping, Lewis Township, Northumberland County, will be ending the drop-off hours at its recycling center after Monday, Dec. 28.
Until that time, the facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Monday, and 8 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month. If a holiday falls on one of those days, the facility will be closed.
After the center closes, other options for recycling will be available in the area. Materials can be taken to Lycoming County Resource Management Services, 447 Alexander Drive, Montgomery. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
