Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low 34F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.