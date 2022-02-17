LEWISBURG — Jazz ensemble Reverso will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, in Weis Center’s Atrium. Reverso presents original compositions that bridge the divide between jazz and chamber music. The performance is free and tickets are not required.
There will be a free artist talk at 1 p.m. on the day of the performance in the Weis Center Atrium.
Masks are required.
Reverso traces the intersection of jazz and classical music back to Maurice Ravel, Claude Debussy and their contemporaries. The group was described by Jazz Times as blending “pulsating motifs, long painterly lines, open fields and pointillist statements into a fascinating whole.”
This trans-oceanic chamber jazz ensemble is co-led by trombonist Ryan Keberle and pianist Frank West and includes the acclaimed French cellist Vincent Courtois.
Keberle and West prove that jazz and “classical” music have become even more intertwined since they began to intersect and inspire musicians and composers more than 100 years ago, including among Ravel and his contemporaries such as Erik Satie, Igor Stravinsky and Darius Milhaud.
Reverso’s repertoire features original compositions by Keberle and West that draw particular inspiration from Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin,” a suite for solo piano, and from the music of Les Six, a group of early 20th-century French composers whose members included Milhaud, Francis Poulenc, Arthur Honneger and Germaine Tailleferre, the sole female member of the group.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by Jazz at Bucknell.
While on campus, patrons must abide by all Bucknell University health and safety guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing appropriate face coverings. All visitors are required to wear a face covering when indoors. We reserve the right to request that any visitors who do not follow University protocols leave the premises.
These protocols may be subject to change at any time. Continue to visit Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter for up-to-date information.
For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
