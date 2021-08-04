SELINSGROVE — A Dauphin County man being accused of felony drug delivery resulting in death was unable to post $200,000 bail after his arrest.
Jose J. Mercado-Flores, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged after a confidential informant allegedly linked him to a sale of opioids to a Union County man who later died. The allegations were supported by phone records and WhatsApp messages which delete after being viewed.
Troopers were dispatched at about 10 a.m. July 20 to a Shamokin Dam address where papers indicated Benjamin Zimmerman, of Lewisburg, was found on the floor. His condition included an account of a white foamy substance on his face, consistent with lung swelling associated with a narcotic overdose.
Through the informant, Zimmerman purportedly agreed to a sale of 10 pills from Merrcado-Flores. The filing alleged that Zimmerman went to the informant’s residence after taking at least one of them. But the informant suspected more were consumed, having described Zimmerman as “messed up, very intoxicated.”
A state police vice unit arranged the next day for the purchase of three Oxycodone pills allegedly from Mercado-Flores via the informant. Troopers believe the blue, circular pills with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other were likely the same type Zimmerman would have purchased.
Mercado-Flores, who faces no other charges, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 before Judge John H. Reed, Selinsgrove. Mercado-Flores was remanded to Snyder County Prison.
