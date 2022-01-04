MONTOURSVILLE — Sara Sherwood has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for January.
Sherwood began her PennDOT career as a clerk typist in the district’s Right-of-Way (ROW) unit. Aspiring to further her career by becoming a real estate specialist within the unit, she worked at acquiring the necessary skills and experience while continuing to perform her clerk typist tasks.
Now a real estate specialist, Sherwood identifies properties needed for future highway improvements by searching assessment records and deeds of record. She negotiates with property owners for the acquisition of property from private individuals and commercial properties, assists claimants with relocation benefits when the department takes entire property, and performs the necessary legal title searches to provide the commonwealth with clear title of acquired lands.
In addition, she prepares and files declaration of taking when and amicable settlement is not reached.
Sherwood is a six-year PennDOT employee, who lives in Hughesville with her husband Chad and their three children, Brogan, Tygan and Brynn. In her spare time, Sherwood enjoys watching her children play sports and spending time outdoors with family.
