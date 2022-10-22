MONTOURSVILLE — The sky is the limit for those who join the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program, where youth ages 12 through 18 can learn about leadership, discipline, fitness, aerospace, STEM and flying.
The Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit organization that is a civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. It was founded during World War II — on Dec. 1, 1941 — to aid the war effort. It's since since evolved into a group that conducts emergency service missions in the air or on the ground.
"We are the primary search and rescue for the Air Force, as far as inland missions," said Group Commander Dale Williams, who is from the Milton area.
Its main goals are to serve the community, save lives and inspire the youth.
"We do such diverse things at Civil Air Patrol that it's hard to list everything we do," said Williams. "We do parades, community services and we are a resource for a lot of county governments. We are not first responders; we are what are classified as second responders. If they need help doing line searches for missing persons, they'll call us. If an aircraft goes down, we have the equipment to track that aircraft and find it."
Civil Air Patrol heavily models itself based on the Air Force. It has a hierarchical chain of command and a rank system, directly based off the Air Force's.
The hierarchy starts with the national headquarters. Next is the regions which span across eight geographical areas of the United States. Wings are broken down by state, while groups are regions within the states. Squadrons are local units, and flights are temporary units.
One of the most significant aspects of Civil Air Patrol is the Cadet Program, which trains and educates teens and pre-teens in a military-style, emulating the Air Force by holding rank, wearing uniforms and performing military customs.
"They're part of the team in everything we do," said Williams. "They normally don't fly unless there is something real critical, but they do all the ground teams' work. There are some cadets who are very good at ground team searches and communications."
The Cadet Program offers participants the ability to learn about aerospace and STEM activities, get physically fit, understand military discipline and develop leadership skills and values.
"We also do leadership activities and hands on leadership," said Cmdr. Christopher Hilton, of Squadron 401, which is based at the Williamsport Regional Airport.
"I decided to participate in the Cadet Program because my goal after college is to join the Air Force and be an officer," said Cadet Second Lieutenant Jude Sterling.
Sterling is a Mifflinburg resident who is a 16-year-old junior at Meadowbrook Christian School. He joined the cadet program with a passion for flying and the Air Force. In particular, he hopes to be an Air Force pilot, flying heavy aircraft.
"I've learned a lot of leadership skills I didn't possess before," said Sterling. "I've also learned a lot about public speaking, teaching classes and stuff related about aerospace and drill."
Sterling is a cadet of Squadron 522, which is based at the Bloomsburg Airport. The squadron has eight to 10 cadets, with three active senior members. Meetings are held 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
Aurora Cieslukowski, a 15-year-old Warrior Run High School junior, is part of Squadron 401. That cadet squadron has 18 members, and five seniors. Meetings are held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays.
"I really just joined for the leadership opportunities and the flying opportunities, but I've enjoyed everything else that comes along with it," said Cieslukowski.
She joined the Cadet Program after hearing about it from her uncle, who is a T-38 pilot and instructor. She hopes to one day become a pilot.
"I've learned a lot about leadership," said Cieslukowski. "Some of my greatest challenges have been in this program, and learning how to overcome different leadership situations and different emergency services scenarios has really just benefitted me in all aspects of life."
In addition to participating in the Civil Air Patrol, both Sterling and Cieslukowski are members of the Cadet Advisor Council and Wing Advisor Council; both of which function to assist wing and group commanders.
One of the more enticing opportunities for those who enjoy flying are orientation flights, where cadets get to fly Civil Air Patrol aircrafts. Cadets are provided 10 aircraft rides, including five glider and five airplane flights, and can fly for 45 minutes to an hour.
Cadets can also participate in cadet encampment, which is eight-day basic training for Civil Air Patrol cadets. It involves intensive physical training, education from guest speakers and the expectation to maintain barracks the same way one would in the military.
Like the Air Force, cadets rank up as they develop through the program. The lowest rank is cadet airmen basic and the highest is cadet colonel. As cadets rank up, they are given more responsibilities to handle such as teaching, commanding, and scheduling other cadets within their unit. They go from followers to leaders within the program. In order to rank up, cadets must pass tests involving physical fitness, leadership and aerospace education.
Adults involved in the Cadet Program are commanders who run squadrons, and senior members assist the commanders.
